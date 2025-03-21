ADVERTISEMENT

Local

‘Our work is never done’: East Toronto supervised consumption site closes its doors amid shift in Ontario drug policy

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

An outside shot of the South Riverdale Community Health Centre at 955 Queen St. E. (Joanna Lavoie/CP24)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.