ADVERTISEMENT

Local

‘It could have been a lot worse,’ says witness, after pedestrian hit, several vehicles damaged during alleged impaired driving crash in Scarborough

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

A female pedestrian and five others were taken to the hospital following a crash in Scarborough on July 6. (Kamran/video)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.