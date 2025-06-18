ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Hot and humid weather will make it feel like 37 in Toronto today

By Codi Wilson

Published

Cyclists ride past the skyline in Toronto on Wednesday June 26, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Sci-Tech
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.