ADVERTISEMENT

Local

After rainy weekend, sunshine, warm weather return to Toronto

By Codi Wilson

Published

People take in the warm weather at Woodbine Beach Park in Toronto, on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.