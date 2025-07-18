ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

York police break up fentanyl operation

By Joe Van Wonderen

Published

York police executed their raid on Wednesday. (Credit: York Regional Police)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.