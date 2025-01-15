ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Watch for a few flurries’: Toronto’s weather may get ‘tail end’ of lake-effect snow impacting central Ontario

By Alex Arsenych

Published

Toronto may get the 'tail end' of lake-effect snow from central and southwestern Ontario on Wednesday. (CP24 Chopper)




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.