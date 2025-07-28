ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Video shows driver travelling on rims while fleeing officers in York Region

By Elianna Lev

Published

Police say that the suspect refused to pull over for officers even after all four of their vehicle's tires were burst by a deflation device.


















