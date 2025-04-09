ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Vaughan speed cameras going live April 23

By Cadeem Lalor

Published

After being announced in October 2024, automated speed cameras will go live in Vaughan on April 23, according to the city.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.