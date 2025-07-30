ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Two runways at Pearson reopen after private plane damaged while landing

By Codi Wilson

Updated

Published

Police and aviation investigations are underway after a private aircraft experienced mechanical issues while landing at Pearson Airport.


















