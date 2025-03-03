ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Trump tariffs could lead to auto plants closing within a week

By Cadeem Lalor

Published

Flavio Volpe, president of Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association, says the auto industry will close within a week if tariffs are implemented.


















