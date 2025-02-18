ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto under winter weather travel advisory as Environment Canada warns of ‘hazardous’ conditions

By Codi Wilson

Published

Snow blankets homes and streets in Toronto on Feb. 18, 2025.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.