ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto Raptors fan sinks half-court shot to win season tickets

By Laura Sebben

Published

Toronto Raptors fan Liam Rodrigues sunk a half-court shot to win a pair of season tickets. (@raptors/Instagram)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.