ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Toronto police seize more than $300K in drugs following firearm investigation

By Cadeem Lalor

Published

A 26-year-old Toronto man is facing 14 drug and firearm related offences.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.