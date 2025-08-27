Toronto

Toronto officer pleads guilty to assault as court releases body camera video of taser, shots fired

By Jon Woodward

Published

A Toronto police officer has pleaded guilty to assault and careless use of a firearm in a 2023 shooting that left a man seriously injured.


















