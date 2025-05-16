ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in fatal swarming sentenced to probation

By The Canadian Press

Published

A teen girl who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a deadly group attack on a homeless man in Toronto has been sentenced to 15 months of probation, taking into account time she has already spent in custody and illegal strip searches conducted after her arrest. Kenneth Lee is shown in a Toronto Police Service handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Toronto Police Service **MANDATORY CREDIT**


















