ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Summer kicks off with blistering start as heat wave looms over Ontario

By The Canadian Press

Published

People kayak in Lake Ontario near Sir Casimir Gzowski Park in Toronto on Friday, July 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.