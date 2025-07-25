ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Quebec-based department store Simons has announced the opening date for its first Toronto store

By Codi Wilson

Published

Customers walk into the Simons store at Londonderry Mall in Edmonton on Saturday, August 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson (JASON FRANSON/THE CANADIAN PRESS)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.