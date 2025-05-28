ADVERTISEMENT

Local

Police seek witnesses, info after 15-year-old e-bike rider seriously injured in Etobicoke collision

By Joanna Lavoie

Published

Toronto police say the e-bike rider was rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck on Islington Ave. at a Highway 401 ramp.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.