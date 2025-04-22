ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in downtown Toronto suffers serious injuries

By Cadeem Lalor

Published

A pedestrian is dealing with serious injuries after a collision around 9 a.m. this morning off Jarvis Street and Dundas Street East.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.