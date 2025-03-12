ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario man on the hook for $62K after friend stops paying monthly car payments

By Pat Foran

Published

An Ontario man says he had 'no idea' he would be responsible for his friend's car loan—something he co-signed—after she quit making her monthly payments.


















