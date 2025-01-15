ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Ontario exploring new nuclear power plant east of Toronto

By Codi Wilson

Published

Minister of Energy Stephen Lecce speaks with reporters on Jan. 15, 2025.




















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.