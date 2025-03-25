ADVERTISEMENT

Halton

Oakville suspicious death investigation now a homicide, victim’s identity released: police

By Laura Sebben

Published

Halton police are investigating the death of 43-year-old Baljeet 'Bally' Toki, of Oakville, as a homicide.


















