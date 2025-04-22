ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

No-needle COVID-19 vaccine made in Hamilton seeking participants

By Cadeem Lalor

Published

McMaster’s new inhaled vaccine, which protects against COVID-19, has entered phase-2 human trials.


















