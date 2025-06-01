ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Man in his 60s seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in North York

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Police investigating after a man in his 60s was taken to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday May 31, 2025 (CP24 photo).


















