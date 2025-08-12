ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘Increased’ Canadian military activity expected on Hwy. 401, QEW for training exercise

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Canadian Armed Forces vehicles are seen in this undated image. (DND/CAF 2025)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.