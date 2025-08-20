ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘I’m going to blast him’: Ford slams Stelco’s U.S. owner for supporting U.S. tariffs

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media during a funding announcement in Hamilton, Ont., Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio (The Canadian Press)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.