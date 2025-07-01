ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

‘I gave everything I had’: Mitch Marner headed to Vegas Golden Knights in sign-and-trade deal with Maple Leafs

By The Canadian Press

Updated

Published

Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitch Marner plays during an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.