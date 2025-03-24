ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Homicide investigation underway after deadly shooting in St. Catharines

By Phil Tsekouras

Published

Niagara Regional Police say a homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in St. Catharines early Monday morning left a man dead.


















