ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Driver dead following crash on QEW in Grimsby

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Emergency crews are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the QEW in Grimsby on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. (CTV News)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.