ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Dirt bike rider who allegedly struck police officer in Mississauga on Canada Day arrested

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Photo shows a dirt bike seized by Peel Regional Police in connection with a dangerous driving incident.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.