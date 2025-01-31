ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

City council is exploring new ways to repurpose Old City Hall, including a museum. Do you have any ideas?

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Toronto's Old City Hall is about to be empty as City Council scrambles find funding to keep it open. (CTV News Toronto).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.