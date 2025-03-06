ADVERTISEMENT
Chow wants Toronto to award all City contracts under $353K to Canadian firms only
Published:
Here Are 13 Canadian Jewellery Brands That Should Be On Your Radar
This Canadian Skincare And Haircare Brand Will Upgrade Your Entire Routine With Its Plant-Based Products
17 Carry-On Essentials To Pack In 2025
The Best Wedding Planners You Can Find Online Right Now
30 Products From Canadian Brands That Should Be On Your Wish List
17 Carry-On Essentials To Pack In 2025
This Canadian Skincare And Haircare Brand Will Upgrade Your Entire Routine With Its Plant-Based Products
If You Hate Hate Razors And Waxing, Allow Me To Introduce You To Your New Favourite At-Home Hair Removal Devices
If You're On The Hunt For A Tubing Mascara, Here Are A Few That Reviewers Are Loving Right Now
20 Birthday Gifts That Tick All The Right Boxes
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.