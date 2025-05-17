ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

Car involved in fatal Scarborough hit-and-run located, driver remains outstanding

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Car involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Scarborough pictured with extensive front-end damage. (Toronto Police Service)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.