Toronto

Burlington senior facing child pornography charges

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Douglas Ridpath facing numerous charges following a joint investigation. (Halton police handout)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.