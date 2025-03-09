ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

3 suspects in custody near College and Spadina after reports an assault on a cab driver: police

By Jermaine Wilson

Published

Toronto police investigating reports of an assault on a cab driver on March 9, 2025 (CTV file photo).


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.