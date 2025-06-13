ADVERTISEMENT

Toronto

2 suspects arrested, 2 more sought in Richmond Hill jewelry store robbery and 2 home invasions

By Bryann Aguilar

Published

Aaron Simms is facing more than a dozen charges in connection with a robbery and two home invasions. (York Regional Police)


















Photos

