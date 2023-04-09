Woods withdraws before completing 3rd round of Masters

Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

