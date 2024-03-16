Vinicius scores twice in 4-2 win at Osasuna as Madrid takes another step toward title

Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days.
Days after being targeted by racist taunts before games not even involving his team, Vinicius Junior scored twice to lead Spanish league leader Real Madrid to a dominant 4-2 win at Osasuna on Saturday.
Vinicius, who is Black, has endured racist insults during away games especially over the last two seasons. This week he was subjected to racist chants by groups of fans gathered outside the stadiums of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona before Champions League games. Atletico played Inter Milan, and Barcelona played Napoli.
Vinicius asked on social media for the acts to not go unpunished, adding "It's a sad reality that happens even in games where I'm not present!"
Players wore T-shirts promoting a Spanish league anti-racism campaign before kickoff for the day's games. Some local media reports said a sector of fans at El Sadar Stadium chanted "Die, Vinicius" after he celebrated his second goal by holding a hand to his ear while facing the stands. The referee's report made no mention of any incidents involving fans.
Brazil forward Vinicius was unfazed on the field in Pamplona, scoring Madrid's fourth-minute opener and adding a fourth goal to complete the rout. Dani Carvajal and Brahim Diaz also scored for the visitors, which picked apart Osasuna's high defensive line.
"I congratulated Vini Jr. because he played an extraordinary game," Carlo Ancelotti said after the coach's 200th win with Madrid. "He is a very dangerous player and everyone knows it. Rival fans jeer him and opposing players give him kicks, although today everything was correct and by the rule book."
Vinicius has scored six goals in a four-game scoring streak across all competitions. He is playing his best just as Madrid is preparing to face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals next month.
"The entire team played a great game, not just me," said Vinicius, who had opportunities to make it a hat trick. "I don't think as much about the goals I scored as I do about the chances I missed."
Madrid moved 10 points ahead of Girona, which plays at Getafe later.
Vinicius will miss next round's home game against Athletic Bilbao as he serves a one-game suspension for picking up a fifth yellow card for protesting a decision by the referee.
Madrid was without Jude Bellingham, who leads the league with 16 goals, as he completed a two-game suspension.
Osasuna striker Ante Budimir had an early equalizer to briefly make it 1-1. It was the Croat's 15th league goal of the season. Substitute Iker Munoz added the hosts' second goal in stoppage time.
"Today is a very hard day for us. We were brave, but we were also fragile. And against a team like Real Madrid you pay for it," said Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate, whose team was 10th.
The first goal was partly caused by Osasuna center back Alejandro Catena, who instead of passing when he saw Vinicius closing on him, tried to hang onto the ball and ended up losing it to the Madrid forward. Vinicius then coolly slid a shot past goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.
After Budimir leveled in the seventh, Carvajal finished off a team move in the area that included Diaz and Federico Valverde.
Madrid's last two goals both came when Diaz and Vinicius dribbled into space between the backline and Herrera. Vinicius got his second goal with a tap of his right boot to send the ball around the 'keeper from a tight angle.
Also, Mallorca central defender Marco Raillo scored with a header in the 85th to give the hosts a 1-0 win over Granada, which remained in next-to-last place.
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days.
A volcano in Iceland erupted Saturday evening for the fourth time in three months, sending orange jets of lava into the night sky.
Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis is taking an indefinite leave for family reasons. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will run the team while St. Louis is away, the Canadiens said Saturday.
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
Warm weather in led to broken records on both Canadian coasts, including one set more than 100 years ago.
A man suspected of killing three family members in their Philadelphia-area homes Saturday was arrested in New Jersey after evading law enforcement for hours as police mobilized across two states, shutting down a parade and an amusement park and ordering some residents to stay in their homes.
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
B.C.'s largest 911 service provider says an "unplanned outage" caused delays for callers Saturday morning.
A Lethbridge man faces multiple charges in relation to a complaint about firearms offences that took place in late February.
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days.
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
A W5 crew crosses the Darien Gap -- known as planet's most dangerous 100 kilometre stretch -- along with thousands of migrants destined for the United States and Canada.
If you're feeling some St. Patrick's Day magic, you might want to cross the border to buy a lottery ticket. The U.S. Mega Millions and Powerball have racked up some massive jackpots after weeks of rollovers.
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
Israeli airstrikes hit several sites in southern Syria early Sunday wounding a soldier, Syrian state media reported.
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence says he will not be backing Donald Trump in the 2024 election.
Voters across Russia cast ballots Saturday on the second day of an election set to formalize six more years of power for President Vladimir Putin, who faces no serious challengers after crushing political dissent over his nearly quarter-century of rule.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue on as head of government in an interview with Radio-Canada on Friday despite what he described as the personal challenges that come with the position.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week asking for billions of dollars worth of investments as both governments work towards their 2024 budgets.
A letter from Opposition Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre to British Columbia Premier David Eby, asking him to help halt a federal carbon price increase, was dismissed by Eby as a "baloney factory" campaign tactic.
Bruce Gordon got tired of waiting years for knee replacement surgery in B.C. – so he went to Puerto Vallarta and paid for the procedure himself.
Some experts say one of the best ways to fight a rising tide of medical misinformation on social media is to drown it out with captivating content backed by science, and Deshauer, an Ontario-based internal medicine and rheumatology specialist, is among a growing cohort of doctors and researchers doing just that.
Some people’s genetics predispose them to obesity. But nature is not destiny. Here are five tips for losing weight.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal crash in San Antonio, Texas, involving a Ford electric vehicle that may have been using a partially automated driving system.
Video doorbells allow you to see who is coming and going from your home, or check if a package you’ve been expecting gets dropped off.
The top-hatted 'drinking bird,' once a fixture in science classrooms for demonstrating the basics of thermodynamics, is making a surprising comeback — as the inspiration for a new clean-energy generator that could one day power your watch and phone.
Matthew Perry's stepfather, journalist Keith Morrison, is opening up about the 'Friends' star months after his death at the age of 54.
A house fire devoured the Los Angeles-area home of actress and model Cara Delevingne early Friday morning, leaving two people injured.
Love letters to Pattie Boyd from both George Harrison and Eric Clapton are going up for sale at Christie's auction house, alongside clothing, jewelry and other memorabilia from the renowned model and musicians’ muse.
A report filed in Quebec Superior Court details the reasons behind the financial troubles that led the parent company of the Just for Laughs comedy festivals to cancel its flagship event and seek protection from its creditors.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's orchestration of one of history's largest financial frauds in his quest to dominate the cryptocurrency world deserves a prison sentence of 40 to 50 years, federal prosecutors on Friday told a federal judge.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in February climbed 14 per cent compared with January.
These days, Mylene Gamache-Tremblay spends her evenings and weekends taking orders for solar eclipse glasses, and packing and shipping them around the eastern part of the country. The Montreal-area online toy retailer says fulfilling orders is taking up every waking moment.
Lolling with bright blue yoga mats, sleeping masks and travel pillows, hundreds of Mexicans laid sprawled out on the ground at the base of the city’s iconic Monument to the Revolution to take a nap. Dubbed the "mass siesta," the event was in commemoration of World Sleep Day.
Tourists to the Galapagos Islands will be asked to pay twice as much in entry fees from this year amid concerns that a rise in visitor numbers is putting pressure on the ecologically sensitive destination.
Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis is taking an indefinite leave for family reasons. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will run the team while St. Louis is away, the Canadiens said Saturday.
Collin Cameron of Bracebridge, Ont., won the gold medal Saturday in the men's sitting cross-country ski sprint at the Para nordic World Cup final.
The mystery is finally over. Two weeks after making the surprise announcement of his marriage, Major League Baseball star Shohei Ohtani has revealed his new wife’s identity – and she’s also a top athlete.
Drivers in Ontario looking to switch gears to an electric vehicle may consider hitting the brakes on the idea following the release of a new report on the cost of ownership.
A study from researchers at the University of British Columbia is making an economic case for purchasing an electric vehicle.
lon Musk’s Tesla once represented the future of automaking. Now the company’s own future is in question.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.