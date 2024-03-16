Vinicius scores twice in 4-2 win at Osasuna as Madrid takes another step toward title

BARCELONA, Spain -

Days after being targeted by racist taunts before games not even involving his team, Vinicius Junior scored twice to lead Spanish league leader Real Madrid to a dominant 4-2 win at Osasuna on Saturday.

Vinicius, who is Black, has endured racist insults during away games especially over the last two seasons. This week he was subjected to racist chants by groups of fans gathered outside the stadiums of Atletico Madrid and Barcelona before Champions League games. Atletico played Inter Milan, and Barcelona played Napoli.

Vinicius asked on social media for the acts to not go unpunished, adding "It's a sad reality that happens even in games where I'm not present!"

Players wore T-shirts promoting a Spanish league anti-racism campaign before kickoff for the day's games. Some local media reports said a sector of fans at El Sadar Stadium chanted "Die, Vinicius" after he celebrated his second goal by holding a hand to his ear while facing the stands. The referee's report made no mention of any incidents involving fans.

Brazil forward Vinicius was unfazed on the field in Pamplona, scoring Madrid's fourth-minute opener and adding a fourth goal to complete the rout. Dani Carvajal and Brahim Diaz also scored for the visitors, which picked apart Osasuna's high defensive line.

"I congratulated Vini Jr. because he played an extraordinary game," Carlo Ancelotti said after the coach's 200th win with Madrid. "He is a very dangerous player and everyone knows it. Rival fans jeer him and opposing players give him kicks, although today everything was correct and by the rule book."

Vinicius has scored six goals in a four-game scoring streak across all competitions. He is playing his best just as Madrid is preparing to face Manchester City in the Champions League quarterfinals next month.

"The entire team played a great game, not just me," said Vinicius, who had opportunities to make it a hat trick. "I don't think as much about the goals I scored as I do about the chances I missed."

Madrid moved 10 points ahead of Girona, which plays at Getafe later.

Vinicius will miss next round's home game against Athletic Bilbao as he serves a one-game suspension for picking up a fifth yellow card for protesting a decision by the referee.

Madrid was without Jude Bellingham, who leads the league with 16 goals, as he completed a two-game suspension.

Osasuna striker Ante Budimir had an early equalizer to briefly make it 1-1. It was the Croat's 15th league goal of the season. Substitute Iker Munoz added the hosts' second goal in stoppage time.

"Today is a very hard day for us. We were brave, but we were also fragile. And against a team like Real Madrid you pay for it," said Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate, whose team was 10th.

The first goal was partly caused by Osasuna center back Alejandro Catena, who instead of passing when he saw Vinicius closing on him, tried to hang onto the ball and ended up losing it to the Madrid forward. Vinicius then coolly slid a shot past goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

After Budimir leveled in the seventh, Carvajal finished off a team move in the area that included Diaz and Federico Valverde.

Madrid's last two goals both came when Diaz and Vinicius dribbled into space between the backline and Herrera. Vinicius got his second goal with a tap of his right boot to send the ball around the 'keeper from a tight angle.

Also, Mallorca central defender Marco Raillo scored with a header in the 85th to give the hosts a 1-0 win over Granada, which remained in next-to-last place.