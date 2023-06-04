Verstappen wins Spanish GP from pole for 40th career victory

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort) Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, Spain, June 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

MORE SPORTS NEWS