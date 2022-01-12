Two-sport Canadian Olympian Seyi Smith running for IOC athletes' commission

In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, a man and a woman look at the Olympic rings float in the water in the Odaiba section in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File) In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, a man and a woman look at the Olympic rings float in the water in the Odaiba section in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS