Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. named top prospect
Buffalo Bisons third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. warms up during batting practice before playing against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in Buffalo, N.Y., on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, January 23, 2019 3:27PM EST
TORONTO -- Baseball America has named Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. the top prospect in the sport.
The 19-year-old Dominican, who was born in Montreal, split last season between double-A New Hampshire and triple-A Buffalo. He is expected to make his major-league debut this season.
Guerrero is one of seven Blue Jays on the top-100 list, released annually by the publication.
Shortstop Bo Bichette also is in the top 10 at No. 8.
The other Blue Jays are catcher Danny Jansen (No. 42), right-handers Nate Pearson (70) and Eric Pardinho (84), third baseman Jordan Groshans (89) and shortstop Kevin Smith (91).
The reaction from @BlueJays fans when they see Vlad and Bo. in the Top 10 of the Top �� yet againhttps://t.co/JWRlKdcc4O pic.twitter.com/6enJB1TM7L— Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) January 23, 2019