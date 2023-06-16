Swiss cyclist Gino Mader dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse

Switzerland's Gino Mader celebrates after winning the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Grotte di Frasassi to Ascoli Piceno Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP, File) Switzerland's Gino Mader celebrates after winning the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, from Grotte di Frasassi to Ascoli Piceno Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Massimo Paolone/LaPresse via AP, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS