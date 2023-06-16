Swiss cyclist Gino Mader dies from injuries suffered in crash during Tour de Suisse

GENEVA -

Swiss cyclist Gino Mader died Friday, one day after crashing and falling down a ravine during a descent at the Tour de Suisse, the Bahrain-Victorious team said.

The 26-year-old Mader crashed on a fast downhill road approaching the end of the mountainous fifth stage into La Punt.

"Gino lost his battle to recover from the severe injuries he sustained," the team said in a statement. "Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino couldn't make it through this, his final and biggest challenge, and at 11:30 a.m. we said goodbye to one of the shining lights of our team."

Medical staff who reached Mader found him motionless in water. They performed CPR before he was airlifted to the hospital.

"Our entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino's family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," Bahrain-Victorious said.