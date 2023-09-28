Spanish police raid soccer federation as part of probe into Barcelona's payments to referee official
Spanish police raided the offices of the country's soccer federation on Thursday as part of an investigation into the payment of millions of dollars over several years by Barcelona to a former vice president of Spain's refereeing committee.
The Guardia Civil confirmed to The Associated Press that its police had searched the offices of the refereeing committee at federation headquarters near Madrid. Police said they had not made any arrests and were acting on the orders of judge Joaquin Aguirre, who is investigating the case for a court in Barcelona.
In March, state prosecutors formally accused Barcelona of corruption in sports, fraudulent management, and falsification of mercantile documentation. Prosecutors said the club paid Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, a former referee who was a part of the federation's refereeing committee from 1994-2018, 7.3 million euros (US$7.7 million) from 2001-18.
The raids come after the federation has been rocked by a sexism scandal after its former president kissed a player on the lips without her consent during the Women's World Cup awards ceremony last month.
Also Thursday, Aguirre formally added a new accusation to the probe, saying there are indications that bribery occurred between Barcelona and Negreira. The accusation of bribery replaces the previous accusation of corruption in sports.
The payments were initially investigated as part of a tax probe into a company run by Negreira.
Barcelona has denied any wrongdoing or conflict of interest, saying it paid for technical reports on referees but never tried to influence their decisions in games.
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez, who played for Barcelona from 1998-2015, repeated his defense of the club on Thursday.
"I have never, ever had the impression that referees favored us," the former Spain midfielder said.
During the years under investigation, Barcelona won nine Spanish league titles and six Copa del Rey trophies.
The accusations are against Barcelona, Negreira, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Maria Bartomeu, and former Barcelona executives Oscar Grau and Albert Soler.
Negreira did not referee games during the years he was paid by Barcelona. His duties were administrative. But he reportedly did influence decisions on which referees worked in the topflight or lower divisions.
Getting reports on referees is common practice in Spain and clubs can pay other companies or have them prepared internally, as Barcelona does now. But paying large amounts of money to a person involved in the running of Spain's referees for reports is not a normal practice.
Spain's referees defended their honor in March, saying that their honesty should not be put in doubt by the scandal.
In Spain, an investigative judge carries out the initial investigation into a possible crime to determine if it should go to trial, which a different judge then oversees.
The case has also drawn the attention of UEFA, which oversees European soccer and runs the lucrative Champions League.
UEFA competition rules require teams to be removed from one season of European competition if they are implicated in fixing any domestic or international game. No allegations of any specific fixed games or referees who were influenced have emerged since UEFA opened its investigation into the case in March.
In July, UEFA cleared Barcelona to play in this season's Champions League, while also warning that it would be watching to see if more evidence of potential wrongdoing emerged.
Spanish league president Javier Tebas said Thursday that "the `Negreira case' is causing us a lot of damage."
"The mere fact that someone would try to influence (a referee) is punishable under Spanish law," Tebas said. "The investigation is ongoing, but a club paying Negreira is a very serious irregularity."
In a statement late Thursday, the soccer federation said the raid was linked to an investigation of a previous administration and said it will continue to collaborate with authorities.
MORE SPORTS NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
In defiance of judge, Sask. premier to force school pronoun rules into law
In defiance of a King's Bench ruling, Saskatchewan's premier plans to force a controversial school pronoun policy into law.
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears’ home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Officials were called to the southern California home of Britney Spears on Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the singer posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives.
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Police search for answers after IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
Police in Barrie continue to canvas a west-end neighbourhood, searching for answers after a vehicle explosion at an Anne Street apartment complex Wednesday morning.
Class-action lawsuit seeks compensation for Canadian consumers who bought Cold-FX products
A Canadian class-action lawsuit alleges the effectiveness of Cold-FX products was falsely advertised, and seeks compensation for anyone who bought the products.
These are Canada's most popular baby names
Looking for baby name inspiration? A recent list of the top 20 baby names in 2022 may help with your search.
Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with India's foreign minister amid a simmering row between New Delhi and Ottawa over allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.
Philadelphia Phillies deny emotional support alligator from entering ballpark
A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.
Canada provides $2.5M in aid for humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh
Canada has provided $2.5 million in humanitarian aid for the crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh region as Azerbaijan reclaims control over the breakaway region.
Politics
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'A shock and an embarrassment': Canada's governor general on Parliament's recognition of Nazi veteran
Canada's Gov. Gen. Mary Simon says Parliament's recognition of a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War was 'a shock and an embarrassment,' and she's considering personally reaching out to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
-
Conservative MP asks police, PMO to explain embarrassing invite -- but not the former Speaker
The Conservatives are pushing for a House of Commons committee to summon federal police agencies and someone from the Prime Minister's Office to explain the 'international embarrassment' caused when Parliament applauded a man who fought with a Nazi unit in Ukraine in the Second World War.
-
Blinken meets Indian foreign minister as row between India and Canada simmers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Thursday with India's foreign minister amid a simmering row between New Delhi and Ottawa over allegations of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada.
Health
-
Health Canada approves Pfizer's new COVID-19 vaccine targeting Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant
Health Canada has given its stamp of approval to the use of Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty's new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the Omicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.
-
TikTok videos promoting steroid use have millions of views, says report criticized by the company
TikTok has become a key marketing channel for vendors promoting steroids and other bodybuilding drugs to millions of the app's users, according to a report released Thursday that the social media company disputes.
-
Thousands of premature cancer deaths in women could have been prevented: researchers
Prevention could have prevented nearly seven in 10 premature cancer deaths among women worldwide in 2020, new research has found.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists have observed antimatter free-falling due to gravity for the first time
For the first time, an international team of scientists have directly observed that antimatter – the mysterious counterpart to ordinary matter – free-falls under gravity, answering a question which has been the subject of endless speculation among the scientific community.
-
Man arrested in killing of Baltimore tech entrepreneur Pava LaPere was released from prison in 2022
The man arrested Thursday in the killing of a Baltimore tech entrepreneur was released from prison last year after serving a shortened sentence for a 2013 rape and was suspected in another rape days before the slaying last week, police said.
-
WATCH
WATCH Ghostly and rare 'Dumbo' octopus spotted off the coast of Hawaii
A rare 'Dumbo' octopus was caught on camera during an Ocean Exploration Trust deep-sea dive in Hawaii in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, a massive area of protected ocean.
Entertainment
-
Condolences, favourite memories of Michael Gambon pour in from fans, fellow actors
Fans and fellow actors are sharing fond memories of Michael Gambon, a star of the 'Harry Potter' film franchise who died at the age of 82.
-
Thirteen legendary rock acts to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame
Thirteen of the country's most influential rock acts of the 1970s and 1980s are being added to Canada's Walk of Fame tonight.
-
Authorities dispatched to Britney Spears’ home over video showing singer dancing with knives
Officials were called to the southern California home of Britney Spears on Wednesday to conduct a wellness check after the singer posted a video on social media depicting her dancing with knives.