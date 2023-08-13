Sinner Winner: Italian youngster tops de Minaur in NBO Toronto final

Jannik Sinner of Italy holds a trophy after beating Alex de Minaur of Australia to win the men's final of the National Bank Open in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Jannik Sinner of Italy holds a trophy after beating Alex de Minaur of Australia to win the men's final of the National Bank Open in Toronto on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

