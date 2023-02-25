Siakam scores 29 points, Raptors edge Pistons, 95-91

Detroit -

Pascal Siakam had 29 points and eight rebounds for the Toronto Raptors in their fourth straight win, a 95-91 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Saturday afternoon.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 19 points and Scottie Barnes added 12, all in the second half, as the Raptors won for the seventh time in eight games. Precious Achiuwa chipped in 10 points off the bench.

Detroit's Marvin Bagley III piled up a season-high 21 points and 18 rebounds in his first game since fracturing his right hand on Jan. 2.

Isaiah Livers, Hamidou Diallo and Bojan Bogdanovic had 11 points apiece for the Pistons, who lost their fourth straight. James Wiseman added 10 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out, and Jaden Ivey had 10 points and 10 assists.

Both teams scored 22 points in the first and second quarters, but the Raptors finished the third quarter on a 9-1 run to take a 71-70 lead. Toronto extended it to eight points but the Pistons answered with an 8-0 spurt to tie it again.

Trent's 3-pointer with 2:38 remaining gave the Raptors an 89-86 advantage. Ivey made two free throws in the final minute to pull Detroit within a point.

Bagley missed a shot in the lane that could have given Detroit the lead before Siakam made two free throws with 11 seconds left.

Bagley split free throws with 4.1 seconds left and Siakam clinched Toronto's win with two more free throws.

TIP INS

Raptors PG Fred VanVleet missed his second consecutive game due to personal reasons.

Detroit rookie C Jalen Duren sat out due to bilateral ankle soreness.

R.J. Hampton made his Pistons debut after being waived by Orlando on Tuesday and signing with Detroit.

The third-year guard went scoreless in five first-half minutes.

The Raptors have won the first three meetings of the four-game season series.

They'll go for the sweep at Toronto on March 24.