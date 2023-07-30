Sarah Sjostrom surpasses a Michael Phelps record at the World Championships

Sweden’s Sarah Sjöström surpassed another of Michael Phelps’ records at the World Aquatic Championships, setting a new record for the most individual swimming world podium finishes.

The 29-year-old cruised to victory in the 50-metre freestyle to win her 21st individual medal at the world championships, setting a blistering time of 23.62, just 0.01 seconds slower than the world record she set in the semifinals.

On Saturday, the same day as setting the world record in the 50-metre freestyle, Sjöström had also won her fifth consecutive world title in the 50-metre butterfly, becoming the fourth ever swimmer to win a world title in the same event five times.

“I’m super happy with that. It was very busy yesterday, with the world record and the gold medal,” she said, according to Reuters.

Sjöström has won a medal at every world championships, except one, since her debut at the event in 2009 as a 15-year-old, according to the Olympics’ official website.

Several of Phelps’ records have fallen at these world championships in Fukoka, Japan.

On Saturday, American swimmer Katie Ledecky surpassed Phelps for the most career individual world swimming titles after winning her 16th gold, while last week France’s Leon Marchand obliterated Phelps’ last remaining world record time.

Meanwhile, Lithuania’s Ruta Meilutyte set her second world record in two days in the women’s 50-metre breaststroke, taking the gold medal with a time of 29.16 seconds.