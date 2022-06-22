Romanchuk wins medal in pool while father fights in Ukraine

Romanchuk wins medal in pool while father fights in Ukraine

Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine competes in the Men 800m Freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine competes in the Men 800m Freestyle final at the 19th FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

MORE SPORTS NEWS