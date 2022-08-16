Restricted free agent Jalen Harris reinstated by NBA after drug suspension

TORONTO -

Jalen Harris has been reinstated by the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association after serving a one-year suspension for a positive drug test.

The Toronto Raptors hold the guard's rights as a restricted free agent, but the team is at the maximum 20 players allowed heading into training camp.

Harris reacted to Tuesday's news by tweeting a praying hands emoji.

Harris was given a one-year suspension on July 1, 2021, after testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program.

The 24-year-old Dallas native spent the past few months playing for the expansion Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, averaging 19.9 points a game on 41-per-cent shooting.

The Raptors drafted the six-foot-five guard with their 59th pick in the 2020 NBA draft. He scored a career-high 32 points versus the Dallas Mavericks on May 14, 2021.