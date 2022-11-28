Qatari fans hit back at Germany by recalling Ozil mistreatment in protest

Spectators hold photo of Forman German international Mesut Ozil on the stands at the end of the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Spectators hold photo of Forman German international Mesut Ozil on the stands at the end of the World Cup group E soccer match between Spain and Germany, at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor , Qatar, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

MORE SPORTS NEWS