Philadelphia Eagles and Georgia Tech Hall of Famer Maxie Baughan dies at 85

FILE - Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Maxie Baughan attends an NFL football game between the Eagles and the New York Giants, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015, in Philadelphia. Baughan, a nine-time Pro Bowl player with the Philadelphia Eagles and College Football Hall of Fame selection at Georgia Tech, has died. He was 85. The Eagles said Baughan died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) FILE - Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Maxie Baughan attends an NFL football game between the Eagles and the New York Giants, Monday, Oct. 19, 2015, in Philadelphia. Baughan, a nine-time Pro Bowl player with the Philadelphia Eagles and College Football Hall of Fame selection at Georgia Tech, has died. He was 85. The Eagles said Baughan died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

MORE SPORTS NEWS